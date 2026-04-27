Flexport’s Center of Excellence for Data Center Logistics: Driving the AI Revolution with Global Scale and Technology

As AI evolves into the critical infrastructure of the global economy, the physical demand for data centers is growing at an unprecedented rate. This transformation represents an industrial supercycle that requires an entirely new blueprint for global logistics.

The $3-Trillion AI Infrastructure Supercycle

We are at the beginning of an investment cycle projected to reach $3 trillion by 2030. This capital is fueling a global build-out, currently in the process of doubling the world’s existing digital capacity.

Massive Supply Growth: Between 2026 and 2030, roughly 100 GW of new data center capacity will be added worldwide, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Research. This will effectively double available capacity to 200 GW.

Between 2026 and 2030, roughly 100 GW of new data center capacity will be added worldwide, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Research. This will effectively double available capacity to 200 GW. The Power Bottleneck: Power availability is now the primary site selection driver. With grid connection wait times exceeding four years at major hubs, operators are turning to "behind-the-meter" power generation and battery energy storage systems.

Power availability is now the primary site selection driver. With grid connection wait times exceeding four years at major hubs, operators are turning to "behind-the-meter" power generation and battery energy storage systems. The Shift to Inference: By 2027, AI inference, the phase where trained models process live data for users, is expected to overtake model training as the primary driver of data center demand. This shift will move infrastructure away from centralized clusters, and toward distributed regional hubs and the "edge" to reduce latency for end-users.

By 2027, AI inference, the phase where trained models process live data for users, is expected to overtake model training as the primary driver of data center demand. This shift will move infrastructure away from centralized clusters, and toward distributed regional hubs and the "edge" to reduce latency for end-users. The Promise of Modular: Modular systems and micro data centers will be able to scale, move, and reconfigure, achieving months-long instead of years-long deployment timelines, supported by regional assembly hubs.

High-Stakes Logistics: The "Generalist Dealbreaker"

Traditional supply chains are not equipped to handle modern AI infrastructure. Logistics that support data centers face complexities beyond general freight:

Extreme Value and Fragility: Modern AI clusters can cost more than $1 million per rack and are incredibly sensitive to vibration. A minor road bump can unseat expensive GPUs, potentially leading to catastrophic asset loss.

Modern AI clusters can cost more than $1 million per rack and are incredibly sensitive to vibration. A minor road bump can unseat expensive GPUs, potentially leading to catastrophic asset loss. Weight and Safety Complexity: Single racks can weigh up to 3,500 to 4,000 pounds, necessitating dock-height assets as standard lift-gates often fail. And because high-power backup systems often contain Class 9 dangerous goods like lithium-ion batteries, as well as liquid cooling units with specialized industrial fluids, strict regulatory compliance is essential.

Single racks can weigh up to 3,500 to 4,000 pounds, necessitating dock-height assets as standard lift-gates often fail. And because high-power backup systems often contain Class 9 dangerous goods like lithium-ion batteries, as well as liquid cooling units with specialized industrial fluids, strict regulatory compliance is essential. Precise Site Sequencing: Construction delays affected 57% of projects in 2025. Logistics partners must manage highly sequenced deliveries to ensure that expensive components arrive exactly when the site is ready for installation, avoiding "dock drop" bottlenecks.

Flexport: The Infrastructure Partner for the AI Revolution

Combining global network scale with cutting-edge technology, Flexport is a highly effective mission-critical infrastructure partner for the logistics needs of data centers. By bringing together vast digital scale and industrial expertise, Flexport occupies a unique space for logistics in the AI era.

Strategic Capability Flexport's Advantage Industry-leading on-time performance Flexport consistently delivers 98%+ air on-time performance for Fortune 500 customers in this sector. We achieve this by "winning speed on the ground": Flexport secures dedicated ground setups at major hubs that pick up directly from the tarmac, bypassing handling terminals. Flexport also leverages strong partnerships with ground handling to prioritize drop-off and pick-ups at all major airports. White glove service and project management We handle complex ocean and air freight deliveries, including critical "line-down" projects that require Next Flight Out (NFO), 747-400F charter solutions for oversized pieces and large projects, highly orchestrated solutions that require white glove delivery to construction sites, and more. Security Flexport holds Dangerous Goods, CTPAT, and TAPA certification Level A—the highest level of security certification offered by the Transportation Asset Protection Association. Our warehouse network covers all major hubs with full CCTV protection, and we provide advanced solutions for security and shock, tilt, and temperature monitoring.



Flexport works only with a certified network of asset-based trucking carriers in all U.S. and EU hubs, vetted to the highest standards required by hyperscalers. Customs and trade compliance We work with customers at every stage of the customs lifecycle: initial classification; accurate, timely, and compliant filing; and bespoke duty drawback solutions. Flexport has saved customers more than $900M in tariff exposure over the last five years.



Flexport has built and deployed an internal AI auditor that error-checks 100% of customs filings prior to submission to customs authorities. This has helped us achieve an error rate of 0.2%—an estimated ten times lower than the industry average of 2%. This ensures that your goods keep flowing, with minimal disruptions and delays.



Check out Flexport's Tariff Simulator and Audit Your Customs Broker tools for insight into real-time tariff impacts and the accuracy of your entries. Collaborative platform and detailed reporting Our digital platform provides a 24/7 control tower and immediate exception handling by our dedicated expert squads. Customers can collaborate seamlessly with all parties involved in their supply chain, including suppliers, planners, receiving warehouses, and team members across the globe. Our dedicated teams have full visibility around the clock and work proactively to manage exceptions.



Additionally, the Flexport Platform provides detailed tracking of landed costs down to the SKU level, along with industry-leading milestone visibility and Scope 3 emission reporting and mitigation. These are all critical to data center logistics.



Flexport offers integrations with all major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, providing direct visibility into milestones and costs in your system of choice.

To learn more, please reach out to Flexport’s Center of Excellence for Data Center Logistics at datacenter@flexport.com.