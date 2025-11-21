International Medical Corps Honors Flexport.org with the 2025 Global Citizen Award

At its annual awards celebration last week, International Medical Corps named Flexport.org the 2025 recipient of its Global Citizen Award. Each year, the award recognizes one corporate partner that has critically supported International Medical Corps’ work in delivering life-saving healthcare and supplies to communities impacted by conflict, disaster, and disease.

A Partnership Spanning Logistics, Technology, and Humanitarian Strategy

Flexport.org’s partnership with International Medical Corps began in 2020, when we began shipping medical supplies for International Medical Corps’ Covid-19 response. At the height of the pandemic, Flexport.org leveraged our Frontline Responders Fund to cover the cost of shipping critical supplies that had been donated to International Medical Corps: 500,000 K95 masks, 158,000 face shields, and pharmaceuticals. As a result, International Medical Corps could dedicate more resources to procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical equipment, which benefitted more than 20 hospitals and 40 long-term care facilities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Since then, Flexport.org and International Medical Corps have partnered to ship 4 million pounds of aid to crisis-affected communities around the globe. International Medical Corps relies on Flexport.org for its most complex and time-sensitive shipments, from large-scale international aid to Ukraine and Yemen to rapid domestic disaster response in areas impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

International Medical Corps aims to have teams on site within 72 hours of an emergency, with supplies already in hand or on their way. Flexport’s technology facilitates a faster, more effective response on the ground, enabling International Medical Corps to track life-saving shipments from origin to the last mile, speed up distribution to end-beneficiaries, and mitigate the risk of stockouts. Since 2021, International Medical Corps has leveraged the Flexport Platform to monitor hundreds of pharmaceutical shipments in real time, achieving a 21% increase in shipment-tracking accuracy. And in 2023, International Medical Corps directly integrated its internal Pharmaceutical Information Management System (PIMS) with the Flexport Platform for end-to-end visibility of medical supply chains, from supplier facilities to field distribution.

At Flexport.org, we’re proud to collaborate with International Medical Corps in getting vital medical aid to communities in need. This year’s Global Citizen Award recognizes the extraordinary impact of our ongoing work together, and shows us that the best corporate partnerships leverage what you do best in service of humanity’s greatest needs.

Learn more about Flexport.org here.