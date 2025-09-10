Live Updates and Guidance on the ZIM Container Incident at the Port of Long Beach

On September 9, 2025, more than 60 shipping containers fell off the ZIM-chartered Mississippi at the Port of Long Beach. According to port officials, the vessel had arrived from China via ZIM’s Trans-Pacific ZEX service, and was berthed at Long Beach’s Pier G when container stacks on board collapsed into the water. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Source: ZIM

Identifying Impacted Shipments

At the time of the incident, Flexport had 36 containers on board the Mississippi. Our team has already contacted customers with any shipments on board, and we are working closely with ZIM and Port of Long Beach officials to determine exactly which containers were impacted.

Currently, the port is stabilizing the vessel and the remaining cargo on the ship, while also prioritizing the safety of the vessel crews, longshoremen, and unimpacted cargo. Once the port, terminal, carrier, and U.S. Coast Guard determine how to best secure the impacted containers and can safely resume working the vessel, crew members will conduct a survey of damaged containers. This process could range from several days to several weeks.

As ZIM, the port, and the terminal work to offload and recover the containers, Flexport will notify affected customers with full confirmation on whether their shipments were impacted by the incident and advise on the right course of action.

Cargo Release

As the lead agency tasked with investigating the incident, the U.S. Coast Guard will determine when the Mississippi's containers can be released to customers. This applies to all containers on board the vessel, whether or not they were damaged by the fall. In past incidents, the process has taken a week or more; damaged containers in particular may take longer to be released.

General Average Declarations

As of today, ZIM has not declared General Average, a maritime procedure through which cargo losses and expenditures are distributed proportionally among all involved stakeholders.

If ZIM does declare General Average:

All consignees with cargo on the ship would share in the cost of expenditures, after which your cargo could be held as collateral to satisfy your obligation to the carrier.

For those insured by Flexport, the process is simple: after you notify your claims team, Flexport will submit the necessary documentation on your behalf to trigger the release of your cargo. Flexport insurance products cover General Average events.

Those without a cargo insurance policy that provides the appropriate General Average guarantee documentation will have to post cash collateral or obtain a Letter of Credit from the bank to back a guarantee.

What Happens Next?

Flexport will continue working with ZIM, the Port of Long Beach, and the impacted ITS terminal for up-to-date insight into customer shipments on board the vessel at the time of the incident. As soon as we receive more information, we will notify affected customers, advise on next steps, and update this live blog with the latest developments. Reach out to your Flexport account manager with any questions, or contact us here.