2026 CBAM Update: EU Commission published the first CBAM certificate price

The European Commission published the first CBAM certificate price at €75.36 tCO₂e on 7 April 2026. If you import more than 50 tonnes of steel, aluminium into the EU, you now have a real number to calculate your 2026 carbon costs.

Using default emissions values instead of verified supplier data can increase your certificate costs dramatically. For example, Indonesian origin hot-rolled coil (HRC) imported into the EU in Q1 2026, could face CBAM costs of as much as EUR580/t if calculated purely on default values.

What is CBAM?

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism applies a fair carbon price on imports of carbon-intensive goods and encourages cleaner industrial production in non-EU countries. EU importers (or indirect customs representatives) that import more than 50 tonnes of CBAM goods per year must apply to become authorised CBAM declarants and purchase CBAM certificates from their national authority.

The certificate price tracks the auction price of EU ETS allowances (€/tCO₂e), calculated as a quarterly average in 2026 and a weekly average from 2027 onwards.

CBAM targets the embedded GHG emissions in certain imported goods.

For example, if you import 1 tonne of steel into the EU, you’ll need to account for all the CO₂e emitted by the steel mill abroad to produce that tonne. CBAM ensures a carbon price is paid on those emissions, equivalent to what a European producer would pay under the EU ETS.(EU Emission Trading System that requires polluters to pay for their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions) EU importers will declare the emissions embedded in their imports and surrender the corresponding number of certificates each year. If importers can prove that a carbon price has already been paid during the production of the imported goods, the corresponding amount can be deducted.

Who is directly affected?

EU importers exceeding the single mass‑based threshold of 50 tonnes of CBAM goods as defined by the EU’s CN codes are directly in scope.

How Flexport helps

Our customs and regulatory advisers can:

Run threshold assessments using customs clearance data for countries where Flexport clears in-house

Map your import portfolio against current CBAM scope and proposed downstream expansions

Provide guidance on supplier engagement for emissions data collection

Assessments rely on volumes visible in the Flexport platform and on lanes where Flexport performs customs clearance. Flexport does not file emissions or calculate product-level embedded emissions — you must obtain this from your manufacturers/producers.

For questions or to request a threshold assessment, contact the EMEA Customs team.

What importers need to do

Register as an authorised CBAM declarant: deadline was 31 March 2026. If you missed it, apply immediately through your national competent authority. Get verified emissions data from suppliers: work out the total direct CO₂ emissions embedded in the goods you import. This data comes from the non-EU producer, using the EU's official calculation method. Calculate your exposure: use the Q1 price (€75.36) for goods imported January - March 2026. Each CBAM certificate represents one tonne of CO₂-equivalent emissions. If importers can prove that a carbon price has already been paid during the production of the imported goods, the corresponding amount can be deducted. Submit annual verified report: submit one verified report each year covering the previous calendar year's imports. Purchase certificates: certificate purchasing begins February 2027 for 2026 emissions.

The rules for calculating and reporting emissions vary slightly by sector. The European Commission (EC) has published specific guidance for goods like cement, iron and steel, aluminum.

For questions or to request a threshold assessment, contact the EMEA Customs team.

What to look out for

Default value penalties increase over time: Using default emissions values instead of verified supplier data carries escalating penalties:

10% mark-up in 2026

20% in 2027

30% from 2028.

This creates significant cost pressure to secure verified installation-level emissions data from suppliers now.

Scope expansion 2028: CBAM will expand to specific steel and aluminium-intensive downstream products, including industrial supply chain goods (base metal mountings, cylinders, industrial radiators) and some household goods (certain appliances, washing machines).

Quarterly price volatility: Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 prices will be published throughout the year. Certificate costs can fluctuate with EU ETS allowance prices.

Resource links (add at bottom of blog):

- Price of CBAM certificates - Taxation and Customs Union