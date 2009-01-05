Secure, reliable global logistics for electronics

Case study

For many years, LED manufacturer DOTLUX did what many businesses do for their freight forwarding: They shopped their shipping partners based on price and timing—a strategy that can sometimes lead to below-expectations service. However, as its business continued to grow, the lighting specialist was forced to rethink matters in order to optimize its entire supply chain process. A round of internal restructuring eventually offered the perfect opportunity to realign the company’s logistics processes with its ambitious growth targets.