Flexport Industry Solutions
Secure, reliable global logistics for electronics
Accelerate time-to-market for components and finished electronics with real-time visibility, allocation control, automated freight-to-fulfillment, and customs tools that help lower landed cost.
In electronics, a responsive supply chain is key to competitive advantage. Flexport’s electronics logistics platform delivers real-time visibility, optimized total landed cost, and faster time-to-market, helping EMS/OEM teams manage rapid product cycles, global compliance, and inventory across components and finished goods. Streamline shipping, inventory, and customs on one platform.
How can you track your electronics inventory in real time?
- Flexport provides up-to-the-minute tracking of your electronic components and finished goods, helping you manage inventory levels more effectively to prevent shortages or overstock situations.
- React swiftly to market demand and reduce stockouts and excess inventory.
- Connects freight bookings to fulfillment so inbound milestones and quantities flow to receiving plans at distribution centers.
- With Flexport Intelligence, surface SKU- and lane-level health (e.g., at-risk arrivals, dwell) without separate analytics tools.
How can you ensure accurate inventory levels with effective demand planning?
- Use advanced analytics to forecast market shifts and align production in real time.
- Reduce lead times and boost demand forecasting accuracy to stay ahead of market volatility.
- Uncover lead-time trends, carrier metrics, and demand signals to strengthen, new product introduction (NPI), and promotion planning.
- Capture and fulfill demand automatically during constrained supply periods.
- Prioritize critical SKUs and stabilize supply with our Control Tower allocation visibility tool.
How can you determine optimized shipping routes?
- Optimize shipping routes to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery of sensitive electronics.
- Our solutions minimize transit times and reduce the risk of damage to fragile high-tech products.
- Reduces rollovers and supports proactive mode and carrier adjustments with our Fixed Allocation Dashboard.
- Utilize our Booking & Order Management tool to provide clearer milestones and faster exception handling for multi-supplier electronics orders.
How can you import electronics and clear customs while minimizing tariffs, duties, and delays?
- Our experts will help you navigate the intricate web of international trade laws and electronic product compliance with ease.
- Flexport’s customs technology suite ensure that your products meet all necessary regulations, preventing costly delays and fines.
- Utilize our Tariff Simulator Pro to scenario plan and forecast duty impact modeling across finished goods, accessories, and spare parts.
- Leverage our AI backed compliance auditing tool to improve entry data accuracy by 100%, helping reduce post-entry corrections and margin leakage on high-value shipments.
How can you manage the electronics return process?
- Manage returns and recycling processes seamlessly to reduce waste and recover value from returned electronic goods.
- With multi-node inbound capabilities, direct inbound inventory to specific downstream warehouses to position stock closer to customers and service regions, reducing transfer times and costs.
Leading electronics enterprises rely on Flexport
Case study
DOTLUX Lights the way with Flexport: How a smarter supply chain fueled growth
For many years, LED manufacturer DOTLUX did what many businesses do for their freight forwarding: They shopped their shipping partners based on price and timing—a strategy that can sometimes lead to below-expectations service. However, as its business continued to grow, the lighting specialist was forced to rethink matters in order to optimize its entire supply chain process. A round of internal restructuring eventually offered the perfect opportunity to realign the company’s logistics processes with its ambitious growth targets.
Case study
Leveraging Flexport’s industry-leading technology to drive visibility and growth
Flexport’s technology has been instrumental in Wyze’s expansion. The Wyze team checks Flexport’s Seller Portal every day, leveraging insights into inventory positions, sales flows, and their customers’ biggest issues. These insights have been especially illuminating as Wyze continues to onboard new sales channels, and weighs the possibility of selling their products with major retailers like Costco and Walmart.