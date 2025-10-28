Critical CBP Updates: ACE Portal Modernization and PMS Electronic Payments

Importers should be aware of two important updates from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP): an automated application process for Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) Portal access, effective October 30, 2025; and electronic payments for Periodic Monthly Statement (PMS) test participants’ supplemental duty bills, effective December 15, 2025.

Update #1: Modernized ACE Portal Access for Importers

Good news for importers looking to manage their trade data more effectively: CBP is automating and enhancing the application process for new ACE Portal accounts, specifically for the Importer sub-account view.

What’s happening and why: Beginning October 30, 2025, CBP will launch an automated application process for a new ACE Secure Data Portal (ACE Portal) top account with the Importer sub-account view. This modernization aims to streamline how trade parties gain access to their importer features within the ACE Portal.

The ACE Portal is a critical tool for importers, providing visibility into your import activities, entries, payments, and compliance data. Streamlined access means you can get to this vital information faster.

Critical action items, even if you’re not applying immediately:

Locate your CBP Form 5106: If you’re unsure of your 5106 details, please reach out to your Flexport account manager.

Ensure up-to-date contact information: Most active importers have a CBP Form 5106 on file. If your company has the form on file but you don't yet have ACE Portal access, ensure that the contact information on your 5106 record—especially your email address and phone number—are current and accurate. The email on your record must be able to receive a verification code. If the information on your record is outdated, work with your Flexport team or directly with CBP to file an updated 5106. This is a crucial proactive step.

Verify your CBP form 5106: When you use the new automated application tool, CBP will send a verification code to the email address listed on your company's CBP Form 5106 record.

Update #2: Electronic Payments for PMS Test Participants’ Supplemental Duty Bills

For Flexport clients utilizing the PMS program, a crucial change is coming regarding how you handle supplemental duty bills.

What’s happening and why: CBP has announced that PMS test participants will soon be required to pay supplemental duty bills resulting from underpayments of estimated duties, taxes, and fees electronically via Automated Clearinghouse (ACH), effective December 15, 2025. This means that paper checks importers might have used for these specific types of bills are officially being phased out.

CBP is implementing this change as it continues its push toward fully electronic processing within the National Customs Automation Program (NCAP), enhancing efficiency and reducing manual steps.

Key details and action items:

Effective date: This change becomes operational on December 15, 2025. Any supplemental duty bills issued after this date for PMS entries must be paid electronically.

Payment methods: Importers have two payment options. ACH debit: Submit directly via Treasury's Pay.gov system using the "CBP Bill Payments" form. ACH credit: If you prefer this method, contact ACH-CUSTOMS@cbp.dhs.gov for specific instructions.

Next steps: If you're a PMS participant, ensure your finance team is aware of this change. Determine your preferred electronic payment method (ACH debit or ACH credit). If using ACH credit, reach out to your Flexport account manager for support. Update your internal payment procedures to reflect this electronic-only requirement for supplemental PMS bills.



Flexport is here to assist businesses with these upcoming changes. Please reach out to your account manager or advisory@flexport.com with any questions.