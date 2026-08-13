Executive Order 14411 and Foreign Importers: What Your Customs Broker Will Now Ask You

In June we walked through Executive Order 14411, Strengthening Customs Enforcement, and what it changes for importers of record (IORs). U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has since written directly to customs brokers validated in the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) program, laying out the due diligence those brokers will be expected to perform on foreign clients.

That guidance is the clearest signal yet of what the next few months look like if you import into the United States from abroad.

The practical takeaway for foreign IORs is straightforward. You'll either get validated in CTPAT yourself, or you'll file entries through a CTPAT-validated licensed customs broker. Either way, someone is going to vet you far more thoroughly than anyone has before.

Section 2(c)(i) puts your broker in the middle

The order requires foreign IORs to be validated in CTPAT. If you aren't, you must use a licensed CTPAT-validated customs broker (CVCB) to file your entries with CBP. CBP will revise importer eligibility regulations, guidance, and policy to implement this.

That single sentence rewires the relationship. Your broker is no longer just filing your paperwork. CBP is treating your broker as the party accountable for confirming you're a legitimate, solvent, compliant importer before a single entry gets transmitted. Brokers who get that wrong face penalties. Brokers who get it right keep their CTPAT status and their ability to serve you at all.

What your broker will ask you for

CBP has told brokers to complete comprehensive vetting before conducting any customs business with a foreign client. Based on what CBP has outlined, expect requests covering:

Your legal identity and ownership structure, including beneficial owners

Business affiliations and any related entities importing into the U.S.

Tangible assets you hold in the United States

Your import history and compliance record, including prior penalties or enforcement actions

Evidence that you can actually pay duties, taxes, and fees

Supply chain detail: who manufactures your goods, where, and under what conditions

Product classification, customs valuation methodology, and country of origin support

Brokers also have to keep records of all of it. The vetting file, the power of attorney, and the communications around both become the broker's proof to CBP that they exercised appropriate due diligence.

"Good standing" is a status you can lose

Section 2(d) requires every IOR to maintain good standing with CBP. Consistent with the regulations CBP will write, an importer who loses good standing may be barred from importing and, notably, barred from designating a broker to act on their behalf.

The penalty math changed for everyone

Section 4(a) directs CBP to impose significant penalties on brokers who skip required due diligence, repeatedly represent noncompliant or unverifiable clients, or fail to cooperate with CBP information requests. Consequences include financial penalties, more frequent audits, and suspension or removal from CTPAT.

Section 4(c) sets a minimum penalty floor of 50 percent of the assessed penalty and eliminates mitigation for repeat offenders.

Two things follow from this. Brokers will get selective about which foreign IORs they take on, because a single bad client can threaten the CTPAT validation that every other client depends on. And the cost of a classification or valuation error could rise sharply, since the mitigation you might once have negotiated may no longer be available.

What to do between now and December

CBP has 180 days from June 3, 2026 to take steps to introduce or the IOR requirements, which puts the deadline for those actions in December 2026. A few steps are worth taking between now and then if you’re a foreign IOR.

Decide whether you're pursuing CTPAT validation directly. It's a meaningful commitment of time and security program investment, and it isn't right for every importer. Weigh it against the cost and availability of a CVCB relationship.

Assemble your vetting package now. Ownership documents, U.S. asset detail, financial statements, manufacturer records, and classification support. Your broker will need all of it, and gathering it under deadline pressure while cargo waits is the expensive way to do this.

Confirm your current broker's CTPAT status in writing. If you're a foreign IOR and your broker isn't validated, you'll need a different broker before the requirements take effect. Availability will tighten as the deadline approaches.

Audit your classifications and valuation before CBP does. With mitigation off the table for repeat offenders, errors you've been carrying get much more expensive. Flexport files at 99.8% customs filing accuracy and has recovered more than $1B in refunds, drawback, and tariff savings for customers over the past five years, and most of that work starts with getting the underlying data right.

Where Flexport fits

Flexport is a licensed U.S. customs broker and a member of CTPAT, and our trade advisory and brokerage teams are tracking CBP's implementation of this order closely. If you're a foreign IOR trying to work out whether to pursue CTPAT validation or line up a CVCB, or you want a second read on your classification and valuation exposure before the penalty floor takes effect, talk to a Flexport customs expert.