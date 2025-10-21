Flexport Forward 2025: That’s a Wrap!

This October, we brought together the world’s top business leaders to shape the future of logistics at our annual customer conference—Flexport Forward. Over three jam-packed days at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, we explored the future of AI and automation in logistics, must-know customs management and tariff mitigation strategies, the next era of fulfillment, and more. Plus, we unveiled Flexport’s 2025 Fall Technology release, featuring 25+ AI and technology products designed to help businesses thrive in the new trade reality.

Here’s what happened:

A Firsthand Look at Flexport’s 2025 Fall Technology Release

Founder and CEO Ryan Petersen announced Flexport’s Fall Technology Release, featuring 25+ new AI and technology products. Attendees got the opportunity to see Flexport’s new Customs Technology Suite and the new Flexport Platform in action, and how our tools can help businesses cut costs, stay compliant, and move faster.

Watch the full live announcement for the Fall Technology Release here.

Special Guests and Keynote Speakers

We invited a handful of renowned speakers, who provided insight into the inner workings of supply chains, the importance of strong communication, and how to lead through uncertainty.

Pictured: Sanne Manders and Patrick McGee

Patrick McGee, author of Apple in China and longtime Financial Times journalist, gave a detailed behind-the-scenes look at global supply chains, and specifically the rise of Apple’s and China’s relationship.

Pictured: Charles Duhigg

Charles Duhigg, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, delivered a keynote on the importance of communication and the information supply chain.

Pictured: Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster

Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who served as the 25th Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs, delivered a keynote on how to lead through uncertainty and the complexities of foreign policy.

Pictured: Flexport Customer Panel: Growing Through Uncertainty

Flexport’s Head of Marketing & Communications, Courtney Heger, hosted a customer panel with John Lubic, Director of Logistics at Vuori; Mark Riskowitz, Vice President of Operations at Caraway; and Jason Starr, Vice President of Operations at Globe Electric to discuss how they helped their companies scale amid volatility and uncertainty.

Expert-Led Deep Dives

Throughout Forward, Flexport’s experts hosted a series of comprehensive breakout sessions, all organized into four “learning tracks.”

Session 1: Unleashing AI: Practical Tools for Boosting Everyday Efficiency | Alex Nederlof, Flexport’s Senior Director of Engineering Customs & Financial Services: A practical look at how AI tools can supercharge productivity, this session covered AI basics, efficiency-boosting tech, and smart solutions to get more done, faster.

Session 2: Visibility, Agility, Resilience: Flexport Control Tower’s Edge | Michelle Feole, Head of Supply Chain Optimization; Chandrakant Kanoria, Flexport’s Head of Control Tower; Katie Ketchell, Flexport’s Director of Control Tower: This session explored how Flexport’s Control Tower empowers businesses to build resilient supply chains by streamlining booking and order management while driving supply chain optimization for greater visibility, agility, and efficiency.

Session 3: Unpacked: The New Flexport Platform | Raphael Bouchard, Flexport’s Head of Design; Aimee Schroeder, Flexport’s Staff Product Manager: This session dove deep into the new Flexport Platform, featuring powerful insights from Flexport Intelligence, tools to manage detention and demurrage, and streamlined warehouse receiving.

Session 4: The $100M Operator | Ted Boeglin, Flexport’s VP of Americas; Michael Villa, Flexport’s Director of Operations: This session offered insight into how Blender runs one of the fastest-growing brands with only two operators, and how rapid advances in AI and automation will set a new bar for performance—$100M of revenue per operator.

Session 5: How to Build a World-Class Fulfillment Engine | Cody Moreland, Flexport’s Senior Director of Network Operations; Darby Meegan, Flexport’s Senior Director of Omnichannel Business Development: This session explored how Flexport helps businesses build a world-class fulfillment engine by combining operational excellence with cutting-edge omnichannel and fulfillment technology.

Session 6: Fireside Chat with Pact: Optimizing Fulfillment and End-to-End Operations with Flexport | Drew Cook, President & CFO of Pact; Jean Train, Flexport’s Director of Omnichannel Business Development: Drew Cook provided firsthand insight into Pact’s partnership with Flexport, and how it streamlined their global supply chain while supporting their business growth.

Session 7: The Customs Playbook: Strategies to Manage Risk, Compliance & Tariffs | Bernie Hart, Flexport’s VP of Customs & Business Development; Angela Lewis, Flexport’s Head of Global Customs: This deep dive into customs compliance, risk management, and tariff strategies covered ACE analysis, scenario planning, and duty drawback to help businesses minimize costs and stay ahead of regulatory changes.

Session 8: Navigate Volatility: Flexport AI & Customs Technology | Marcus Eeman, Flexport’s Director of Customs; Courtney Ozgunay, Flexport’s Global Customs Director: This session covered how to manage trade volatility with AI and customs technology, particularly with tools like the Tariff Simulator, tariff compliance solutions, and document digitization.

Music, Magic, and Exploration

Amid all the learning, Flexport Forward was also packed with fun. Highlights include:

Pictured: DJ Allison G

Pictured: Josh Beckerman, The Foodie Magician

Josh Beckerman , The Foodie Magician, put on a jaw-dropping magic show while DJ Allison G spun some records under the setting California sun.

Pictured: Yacht Rock

Yacht Rock powered our Port to Port dinner party with live music, during which we also hosted our Customer Awards , honoring customers who have partnered with Flexport for more than ten years.

Pictured: Customer awards with CEO Ryan Petersen and the Globe Electric team

Pictured: Evening dinner

Pictured: Flexport’s Beer of Lading

In addition to our evening entertainment, we also got out of the conference room to enjoy beautiful Southern California and connect with our customers on the links. We offered free containers to anyone who got a hole-in-one!

Pictured: Flexport golf tournament

We also went off-property to see logistics firsthand with a private boat tour of the Port of Long Beach, and a helicopter tour that brought attendees to our San Bernardino Warehouse. At our warehouse, we provided a behind-the-scenes tour of our fulfillment operations and warehouse automation.

Pictured: Private boat tour of the Port of Long Beach

Pictured: Containers at the Port of Long Beach, as seen from our helicopter

Pictured: Helicopter take-off from Long Beach

Pictured: Flexport San Bernardino Warehouse Tour

Pictured: Flexport San Bernardino Warehouse robots

A big thank you to everyone who attended, and to everyone at Flexport who brought Forward to life!