Technology GettyImages-1139932722 2 1 1200x800
January 6, 2026

Flexport Named One of Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work

Flexport Editorial Team

Flexport has been named one of Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work, earning recognition across several different offices and cities! We’re proud to be awarded this honor for the second year in a row.

Each year, the program recognizes “companies who offer the best compensation packages, total rewards, and culture programs among their peers.”

Flexport was recognized in eight different award categories this year:

  • Best Places to Work in Atlanta
  • Best Places to Work in Dallas
  • Best Large Places to Work in San Francisco
  • Best Places to Work in Seattle
  • Best Large Places to Work in Los Angeles
  • Best Large Places to Work in New York City
  • Best Large Places to Work in Seattle
  • Best Large Places to Work in Chicago

A big thank you to Flexporters everywhere, who together make Flexport one of the best places to work, learn, and grow!

If you’re curious about building the future of global trade with us, we’re hiring all over the world. Check out our career openings here.

