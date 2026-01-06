Flexport Named One of Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work

Flexport has been named one of Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work, earning recognition across several different offices and cities! We’re proud to be awarded this honor for the second year in a row.

Each year, the program recognizes “companies who offer the best compensation packages, total rewards, and culture programs among their peers.”

Flexport was recognized in eight different award categories this year:

Best Places to Work in Atlanta

Best Places to Work in Dallas

Best Large Places to Work in San Francisco

Best Large Places to Work in Los Angeles

Best Large Places to Work in New York City

Best Large Places to Work in Seattle

Best Large Places to Work in Chicago

A big thank you to Flexporters everywhere, who together make Flexport one of the best places to work, learn, and grow!

If you’re curious about building the future of global trade with us, we’re hiring all over the world. Check out our career openings here.