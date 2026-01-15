Guidance on CBP’s Upcoming Transition to Electronic Refunds

On February 6, 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will begin issuing all refunds electronically via Automated Clearing House (ACH). CBP will no longer issue checks for refunds, except in limited circumstances.

To receive electronic refunds, importers must have an Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) Portal account with the Importer sub-account view. The ACE Portal streamlines accounting and reporting processes by enabling importers to search and review payments owed to CBP, including statements as they accrue throughout the month. Upon CBP’s transition to electronic refunds next month, the ACE Portal will also facilitate all CBP-issued refunds.

If you don’t already have ACE Portal account access, learn how to apply for an account here.

If your company already has access but the person who used to run your company account has left, importers may use CBP’s automated ACE Portal application to apply directly for a top account with the Importer sub-account view.

Once you have an ACE Portal account, ensure you’re ready to receive electronic refunds:

Step 1: After logging in to your ACE Portal account, navigate to the Importer sub-account view.

Step 2: Open the “ACH Refund Authorization” tab.

Step 3: Add your bank account information by following the instructions detailed in CBP’s ACH Bank Information for Electronic Refunds guide.

To avoid delayed electronic refunds, importers should confirm ACE Portal access and start the electronic refund enrollment process today. Review CBP’s Electronic Refund Enrollment sheet for a complete overview of the process.

If you’re unable to open an ACE Portal account or cannot access the ACH Refund Authorization tab within ACE, contact the ACH Refund Support help desk at (317) 298-1200 x 1178 or GMB.ACHREFUNDSUPPORT@cbp.dhs.gov.

Flexport is here to help businesses navigate these upcoming changes. Please reach out to your account manager or brokerage team for further guidance.