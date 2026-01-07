How to Prepare for CPSC Electronic Filing and Data Compliance Changes

Beginning July 8, 2026, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) will implement electronic filing requirements on CPSC-regulated consumer products at the time of entry. For CPSC-regulated products imported into a foreign trade zone, the electronic filing requirement will take effect on January 8, 2027.

Upcoming Requirements for Certificates of Compliance

Upon implementation, importers or their broker will be required to file Certificates of Compliance electronically via one of two ways:

Full PGA Message Set: filing all Certificate of Compliance data at the time of entry, OR

Product Registry and Reference PGA Message Set: filing only a reference to Certificate of Compliance data at the time of entry that links to Certificate of Compliance data in the CPSC Product Registry.

Importers may choose to switch between these methods across different products, including those imported under the same entry. Find a detailed overview of technical filing requirements in the CPSC’s eFiling Document Library.

How Importers Can Prepare for Upcoming Changes

The CPSC’s upcoming regulatory changes will impact a wide range of businesses, with the biggest compliance burden falling on importers shipping multiple distinct products. Failure to comply with the CPSC’s upcoming requirements could result in delays, fines, and denied entries.

Importers are encouraged to start the registration process now. The CPSC’s quick start user guide provides information about the process and account registration on the CPSC’s eFiling portal, currently in the voluntary stage. By creating an account on the portal now, importers can begin inputting their product information and familiarizing themselves with the platform before the CPSC’s new requirements take effect in July. Additional eFiling resources from the CPSC can be found on the account registration page linked above.

Additionally, importers should consider attending the CPSC’s eFiling webinar on January 8, 2026. The webinar will feature a general overview of upcoming changes, certification resources, and updates to the Product Registry.

Flexport is actively testing eFiling with clients during the voluntary stage, and we encourage all impacted clients to register now to begin testing. We’re here to help businesses navigate these upcoming regulatory changes. Please reach out to your brokerage team with any questions.