Section 301 Tariff Refunds: How U.S. Importers Can Reclaim Overpaid Duties

U.S. importers subject to Section 301 tariffs on China‑origin goods may now have a chance to reclaim some of the duties they’ve already paid. When tariff exclusions or retroactive adjustments apply, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) allows eligible businesses to file for refunds, putting potential cash back into company budgets. Understanding how these refunds work and who qualifies is the first step toward recovering overpaid Section 301 duties.

What Are Section 301 Tariffs?

Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) can impose tariffs to address unfair trade practices. Since 2018, Section 301 duties have applied to thousands of China‑origin products, ranging from industrial materials to consumer electronics.

Are Section 301 Tariffs Refundable?

Yes, but under specific conditions. Section 301 duties are due for payment at the time of import. However, when the USTR announces a tariff exclusion or extends one retroactively, importers that have already paid can file for a refund on affected entries.

Refund eligibility usually hinges on these factors:

Product eligibility: The imported item falls under an active exclusion per the HTS code list published by the USTR. Be sure to read the exclusion language carefully as not all products under a given HTS will qualify for the exclusion.

Timely filing: The entry summary date or liquidation date is still within the allowable correction or protest window.

Proper documentation: Supporting evidence, such as invoices, product specs, and prior tariff payments, must accompany your submission.

Even if an exclusion was granted months after your imports cleared, or if your broker missed claiming an exclusion at the time of entry, you can still file as long as the filing window remains open.

How Does the Refund Process Work?

CBP offers two mechanisms for importers to reclaim overpaid Section 301 duties:

Post Summary Correction (PSC)

Importers can file a PSC via the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) portal to adjust entries and request a refund. This method is valid up to 300 days after the date of entry, or within 15 days of the liquidation date—whichever is earlier.

Protest

If entries have already been liquidated, you must file a formal CBP Form 19 protest within 180 days of liquidation. The protest should reference the specific exclusion notice or refund basis.

Both mechanisms require accurate HTS codes, quantities, and entry information. Missing or inaccurate details can delay or invalidate a claim.

How Long Does It Take to Receive a Refund?

Typical refund time frames vary based on claim complexity:

Simple PSC adjustments: 3-6 months

Protests or complex exclusions: 6-12 months

Note that some refunds may take more time for CBP to approve. The greater the refund, the more involved the CBP review process will be.

Refunds are processed electronically through CBP’s systems. Once the claim is accepted and approved, refund payments can follow within 6-8 weeks.

As with most customs procedures, the key to a smooth process is accuracy. Errors in product codes or documentation often lead to rejected claims.

What About Goods Not Covered by an Exclusion?

Goods that do not fall under an official exclusion or are also subject to anti‑dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) typically do not qualify for refunds. Additionally, steel and aluminum products on Section 301 lists that are also subject to Section 232 tariffs are not eligible for refunds.

How Much Can Importers Expect Back?

The majority of successful claims result in up to 100% of overpaid duties being refunded. Depending on your import volume and tariff rate (often 7.5% to 25%), that can mean substantial savings of up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

While refunds don’t include broker fees, reclaiming extra duty payments can significantly improve cash flow for manufacturing, distribution, and retail operations.

Why You Should Act Now

Refund windows are limited. Because protests and PSCs have strict deadlines, waiting too long could mean forfeiting your refund eligibility altogether. Monitoring USTR updates and confirming the correct HTS codes under which your goods were imported is critical.

Even if you’re unsure whether your products qualify, a licensed customs broker or trade consultant can perform a refund audit to determine potential recovery opportunities.

