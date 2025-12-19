Understanding How Section 301, 201, and 232 Tariffs Apply to Your HTS Classifications

If you’re responsible for trade compliance, import classification, or supply chain strategy, you’ve likely heard of Section 301, Section 201, and Section 232 tariffs. In most cases, your Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) classifications and sourcing decisions will dictate whether your goods are subject to these tariffs.

Understanding how these tariffs apply, and how they differ, can be challenging.

What Are Tariff Sections 301, 201, and 232?

1. Section 301 Tariffs

Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) can impose tariffs to address unfair trade practices. Since 2018, Section 301 duties have applied to thousands of China‑origin products, ranging from industrial materials to consumer electronics. If your product’s HTS classification appears on a USTR Section 301 list, you’ll likely face additional duty rates, sometimes as high as 25%. Checking these lists during classification is essential for accurate landed cost forecasting.

Recently, the USTR concluded a Section 301 investigation on Nicaragua which will result in tariffs on Nicaraguan goods beginning in 2027.

2. Section 201 Tariffs

Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 is designed to provide temporary relief to U.S. industries seriously injured by rising imports. These are often called safeguard measures.

You may have seen examples with solar panels or washing machines, where tariffs apply to nearly all imports regardless of origin, but are often phased down or subject to quotas.

3. Section 232 Tariffs

Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 focuses on national security. When imports of certain goods are deemed a risk to U.S. security, additional duties can be imposed. The most notable examples are steel, aluminum, and automotive tariffs.

How These Tariffs Affect HTS Classification

Your HTS classification directly determines whether a product falls under a Section 301, 201, or 232 tariff line. That’s why having a solid classification process is critical.

When classifying your product, make sure to:

Verify the 10-digit HTS code against the latest USTR and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) databases.

Review the Chapter 99 provisions in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule for additional duties.

Keep detailed documentation of your classification rationale in case of CBP audits or protests.

Even a small difference in a product description can shift your HTS code, and that change can mean an extra 10%, 25%, or even higher tariff rate.

Why Working with a Trade Compliance Expert Matters

When it comes to Sections 301, 201, and 232 tariffs, even seasoned importers can find the rules difficult to navigate. That’s where a trade compliance expert becomes invaluable.

Here’s why partnering with Flexport’s trade advisory team can make a real difference:

Accurate Classification: Flexport experts understand how to apply the General Rules of Interpretation (GRI) and can pinpoint the correct HTS code, minimizing the risk of overpaying or underpaying duties.

Policy Monitoring: Tariff lists and exclusions change frequently. Flexport continuously tracks USTR and CBP updates so you don’t get caught off guard by mid-year policy shifts.

Strategic Cost Management: We can help explore duty reduction strategies, such as first-sale valuation, country-of-origin planning, or Section 301 exclusions. We can also help you navigate the refund process.

Risk Mitigation: Incorrect HTS classifications or missed tariff obligations can trigger costly audits, penalties, and shipment delays. A Flexport trade compliance advisor helps you build defensible records and reduce compliance exposure.

Stay On Top of a Shifting Trade Landscape

When determining the applicability of Sections 301, 201, or 232 tariffs, be sure to take the following compliance measures:

Monitor regulatory updates through the USTR and CBP.

Review sourcing options to reduce exposure to tariffs tied to specific countries.

Use compliance technology that integrates classification validation, screening, and trade analytics.

Partner with a trade professional who can interpret regulatory changes in plain language and help you adjust your import programs effectively.

Understanding how Section 301, 201, and 232 tariffs apply to your HTS classifications is critical to minimizing risk and controlling costs. By pairing precise classification work with Flexport’s expert guidance, your organization can confidently adapt to trade policy changes and safeguard your bottom line.