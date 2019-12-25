Skip to content
Global Logistics Update

Freight Market Update: December 25, 2019

Ocean and air freight rates and trends; customs and trade industry news for the week of December 25, 2019.

Ocean Freight Market Update

markdown image

Freight Market News

China Announces January Tariff Cuts China has announced tariff reductions on more than 850 products, including pork, asthma medications, and industrial parts, effective January 1, according to Transport Topics. The republic is also opening its state-run oil, telecom, and power interests to private companies.

Mexico Expands Freight Truck Restrictions Freight trucks are prohibited from transporting cargo during certain hours in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara as of January 1. FreightWaves reports that Mexico’s second largest city joins eight other cities or states in that country that have similar restrictions in effect or development.


Customs and Trade Updates

Section 301 Exclusions
More than 40 exclusions were granted for the third list of Section 301 tariffs. Just like the previously granted exclusions, they are retroactive to the implementation date of September 24, 2018, and will expire on August 7, 2020.
In addition, the first set of exclusions granted on list 1 are set to expire on December 28, 2019. The USTR posted a pre-publication notice that 25 of those formerly granted exclusions will expire and only six will continue to apply. An October 31 notice from the USTR had requested comments from the trade community on whether these should continue. After receiving 250+ comments, the organization decided only six should be granted extensions—they will last until December 28, 2020.

**For a roundup of tariff-related news, visit Tariff Insider

