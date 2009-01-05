Skip to content
Glossary

Container Facility Fee

The Container Facility Fee is a single flat fee applied to container movements at or via the ports of New York and Newark.

What is a Container Facility Fee? 

The surcharge is a direct result of fees imposed by the Port Authority, which are subsequently passed on by ocean carriers.

If applicable, a Container Facility Fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

