What is Overweight Surcharge (OWS)?

The Overweight Surcharge (OWS) is charged by shipping companies to transport heavy containers. It applies to 20ft containers and each shipping company sets the rate at their own discretion. The Ocean team conducted a comprehensive review of our carrier costs for overweight surcharges to ensure pricing covers our buy rates and is in line with competition.

Current Overweight Surcharge tariff

Overweight Surcharge (OWS) for FEWB Gross Weight per container Charge < 16,000 kg $ 0 / 20ft 16,000 - 20,000 kg $ 200 / 20ft 20,000 - 24,000 kg $ 400 / 20ft > 24,000 kg $ 500 / 20ft

Why It Matters: The Overweight Surcharge tariff ensures Flexport can pass through the Overweight cost from the carriers to the overweight shipments without risking the competitiveness for the shipments with normal weight cargos.

Why Clients Care About OWS: Cost Impact - Clients want to know how OWS affects the final invoice and transparency builds trust.

Where Is It Applicable: The Overweight Surcharge applies to FEWB Ocean FCL shipments with heavy 20ft containers.e

How is the surcharge communicated and applied?