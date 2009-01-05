Glossary
What is Overweight Surcharge (OWS)?
The Overweight Surcharge (OWS) is charged by shipping companies to transport heavy containers. It applies to 20ft containers and each shipping company sets the rate at their own discretion.
What is Overweight Surcharge (OWS)?
What is Overweight Surcharge (OWS)?
The Overweight Surcharge (OWS) is charged by shipping companies to transport heavy containers. It applies to 20ft containers and each shipping company sets the rate at their own discretion. The Ocean team conducted a comprehensive review of our carrier costs for overweight surcharges to ensure pricing covers our buy rates and is in line with competition.
Current Overweight Surcharge tariff
|Overweight Surcharge (OWS) for FEWB
|Gross Weight per container
|Charge
|< 16,000 kg
|$ 0 / 20ft
|16,000 - 20,000 kg
|$ 200 / 20ft
|20,000 - 24,000 kg
|$ 400 / 20ft
|> 24,000 kg
|$ 500 / 20ft
Why It Matters: The Overweight Surcharge tariff ensures Flexport can pass through the Overweight cost from the carriers to the overweight shipments without risking the competitiveness for the shipments with normal weight cargos.
Why Clients Care About OWS: Cost Impact - Clients want to know how OWS affects the final invoice and transparency builds trust.
Where Is It Applicable: The Overweight Surcharge applies to FEWB Ocean FCL shipments with heavy 20ft containers.e
How is the surcharge communicated and applied?
- Demand team communicates the Overweight Surcharge to the FEWB clients shipping with heavy 20ft containers. You can use the Flexport one-pager to share to clients and reach out to the Regional Management team (ROMs) for questions and escalations.
- The Overweight Surcharge cannot be added to the quote due to system limitation, and the demand needs to manually add the surcharge to the invoice based on the Overweight Surcharge tariff for the applicable shipments.