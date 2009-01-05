Back to Glossary
Cargo Owners Liability Coverage
Ocean cargo owners liability coverage is a type of insurance coverage that protects the insured from claims by third-parties that the insured’s cargo caused property damage, personal injury or death while it was in transit.
What is Cargo Owners Liability Coverage?
