What is a customs brokerage?

A customs brokerage is a professional service that assists importers and exporters in managing the customs clearance of international shipments. A customs brokerage firm or licensed customs broker ensures that all required documentation, declarations, and payments, such as duties, tariffs, and taxes, are accurately filed in compliance with government regulations. By navigating complex international trade laws and coordinating with customs authorities, customs brokerage services help businesses move goods across borders efficiently, avoid shipping delays, and maintain full trade compliance.