What is a warehouse management system (WMS)?

A Warehouse Management System (WMS) is a specialized software application designed to optimize and control every aspect of warehouse operations, from the moment goods enter a facility until they are shipped to the end user. A WMS provides real-time visibility into inventory levels, storage locations, and labor productivity. By integrating with ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) systems and e-commerce platforms, a WMS automates complex processes such as wave picking, cycle counting, and shipping label generation. The primary goal of a WMS is to maximize warehouse efficiency, ensure 99%+ order accuracy, and reduce operational overhead through data-driven resource allocation.