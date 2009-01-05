Back to Glossary
SKU (Stock Keeping Unit)
What is a stock keeping unit (SKU)?
A SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) is a unique, internal alphanumeric code used by retailers and fulfillment providers to identify and track specific products within an inventory system. Unlike a UPC (Universal Product Code), which is standardized for external use across all retailers, a SKU is merchant-specific, allowing a business to customize its inventory architecture based on attributes like size, color, material, and warehouse location.