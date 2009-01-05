What is ACE analysis?

ACE Analysis refers to the use and examination of data within the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE), the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) online platform that streamlines trade processing, compliance, and cargo release. Through ACE analysis, importers, exporters, and customs brokers can review shipment data, track import and export activity, monitor trade compliance, and identify cost‑saving or efficiency opportunities. ACE analysis helps businesses make data‑driven decisions, ensure accurate customs filings, and maintain compliance with U.S. regulations governing international trade and border security.