What is Global Fulfillment?

Global Fulfillment utilizes in-country fulfillment centers/warehouses to fulfill goods within said country or country block. For example, if you have a global fulfillment center in Canada and a Canadian customer orders from you they will receive their good from the in-country warehouse. This differs from international shipping in that a customer would not worry about duty and tax since they goods have already been imported into said country. These shipments would appear as domestic shipments to a Canadian merchant.