What is omnichannel fulfillment?

Omnichannel fulfillment is a centralized logistics strategy where inventory is synchronized across all sales channels, including physical retail stores, e-commerce marketplaces, and social commerce, to provide a seamless customer experience. Unlike multichannel fulfillment, which treats each platform as a silo, omnichannel fulfillment utilizes a unified Warehouse Management System (WMS) to fulfill orders from the most efficient location, whether that is a distribution center, a brick-and-mortar store, or a dark store.