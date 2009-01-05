What international shipping solutions are available?

International shipping allows you to ship to most countries outside of the United States. The different shipping methods are DDU(Delivered Duties Unpaid) and DDP (Delivered Duties Paid). Usually it is recommended for low value shipments($25 and under) to do DDU while DDP should be utilized for higher value shipments(over $25). DDP offers a seamless customer buying experience since the buyer will pay for shipping and any duty and taxes upon checkout.