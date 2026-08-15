When Is Peak Season 2026? Important Dates to Know

For most ecommerce businesses, the final weeks of the year are the busiest and most crucial for the success of their online stores. Peak Season, a period characterized by high consumer shopping demand and a flurry of product promotions, typically begins between August and September, and continues through the December holidays.

With a timeline that spans nearly a third of the year, how do merchants and ecommerce business owners stay ahead of critical consumer shopping dates?

Here, we’ll provide merchants with a comprehensive list of important shopping dates you need to know for Peak Season in 2026. This information can help your online business adequately plan inventory levels, map out product promotions, and refine supply chain processes to meet peak consumer demand and improve your bottom line.

What's Already Behind Us

A few of the year's biggest shopping events landed earlier than usual in 2026. Amazon moved Prime Day to June 23-26, and Target Circle Week and Walmart's Deals event both shifted to line up with it. If your brand sells on any of these marketplaces, you've likely already seen the volume spike and the fulfillment strain that comes with it.

Back-to-School Season: Late August / Early September

Back-to-school shopping is stretching later into the calendar every year. Total back-to-school retail sales are projected to hit $85.4 billion in 2026, with ecommerce accounting for roughly $32.4 billion of that. September is now the single most popular month for back-to-school shopping, ahead of August and July, as families spread purchases out to manage budgets.

Shoppers are moving between channels constantly: researching on mobile, comparing prices online, and still finishing the purchase in-store. If your brand sells across marketplaces and your own site, make sure inventory and promotions are synced everywhere a customer might land.

Labor Day: September 7

Labor Day is typically defined by end-of-season sales for summer products, and kicks off the fall shopping season. During Labor Day sales events, consumers can expect discounts and promotions on items like patio furniture, grills, yard tools and gardening supplies, summer apparel, and select electronics.

Ecommerce merchants should view Labor Day as their final opportunity to off-load inventory on summer products, and maximize sales ahead of extremely competitive fall and winter shopping days. Brands should begin ramping up inventory and fulfillment services of their most popular items ahead of major shopping days towards the end of the year.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Expected Early October

Amazon's fall Prime event is expected in early October. Amazon hadn't confirmed public dates as of late August, though the 2025 event ran October 7-8 and seller-facing deadlines point to a similar window this year. Check Amazon Seller Central for the confirmed dates before you finalize your inbound plan.

Either way, treat this as a genuine demand spike rather than a warm-up for November. If you sell on Amazon, get inventory into its network well before the first week of October.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM): November 27-30

Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, with Cyber Monday following on November 30. Together, they're still the single biggest shopping weekend of the year, and the one most brands build their entire Q4 plan around. During this weekend-long event, consumers can find discounts and deals on nearly every category of product. Ecommerce businesses should be creating custom promotional offers for users, leveraging their historical data to help improve conversion across their online stores. Automating these offers should be top of mind, so you can use your resources to shore up your fulfillment services and returns processes. Make sure to begin planning for Peak Season earlier in the year so your supply chain can handle the influx of customers.

Ecommerce businesses should also be aware that cart abandonment could spike during this period due to the levels of competition in the marketplace. That means it’s crucial that your business is retargeting new visitors, and sending out special offers to loyal repeat customers.

Top product categories for Black Friday and Cyber Monday include:

Electronics

Appliances

Apparel

Sporting goods

Toys

Books

Jewelry

To prepare your business for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, you should be working with suppliers and manufacturers to have inventory in stock no later than November 6, 2026. Visit our Help Center for a comprehensive list of key 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates and deadlines across Flexport’s suite of services to have your inventory prepped, stocked, and ready for fulfillment.

Super Saturday and the Lead-up to the Winter Holidays: December 19-24

Also known as “Panic Saturday,” Super Saturday kicks off the final stretch of holiday shopping before the major winter holidays. During these days, consumers may be willing to spend more to meet tight deadlines ahead of the holiday.

Ecommerce businesses should be prepared to provide promotional offers and expedited shipping services so that gifts arrive on time for their customers. For many online retailers, this may require partnering with a trusted 3PL with established last-mile carrier relationships, a distributed network of warehouses, and predictive demand planning resources. The right partner can help merchants coordinate last-minute orders, and ensure their most popular products can be shipped and delivered within two to three days. If possible, merchants should take advantage of fast delivery speed promises, like Shop Promise and Flexport's Fast Tags, to drive sales and improve the customer experience.

To meet consumer demand for the December holidays, we recommend that all merchants have their inventory fully stocked and ready to ship to customers no later than November 21, 2026. Visit our Help Center for a comprehensive list of dates and deadlines across Flexport’s suite of services during the holiday season.

Boxing Day: December 26

Boxing Day is a public holiday in many English-speaking countries outside of the U.S., including the U.K., Canada, and Australia. While demand is not as high as it is the week before the Christmas holiday, many online retailers may view this as an opportunity to off-load Christmas inventory and manage returns and exchanges.

At this point, ecommerce merchants should shift their attention to ensuring a smooth returns and exchange process for customers. This is where a relationship with a 3PL can make a difference: 3PLs typically have an advanced shipping and fulfillment infrastructure that can take the strain off of merchants and their resources.

Flexport Returns, for example, works as your dedicated returns management partner, allowing for greater control of your returned inventory and can be managed all under one roof. By directly integrating with major returns partners, like Loop, ReturnGo, Narvar, and more, Flexport Returns can restock inventory within three business days. This eliminates manual returns inspections and tedious back-and-forth with buyers, saving your business time and money during Peak Season.

Ready to Get Started? Flexport Can Help.

At Flexport, we strive to provide merchants with the logistics support they need to tackle Peak Season. Our fulfillment experts can help you refine your shipping, tracking, and returns procedures, so you can focus on building a memorable brand experience that will drive sales and delight your customers.

Talk with a fulfillment expert today to learn more about Flexport’s competitive shipping and logistics services.