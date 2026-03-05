Trends to Watch

Talking Tariffs

Court of International Trade (CIT) Orders Universal IEEPA Refunds: Yesterday (March 4), the CIT issued an order that effectively directs U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to provide universal IEEPA duty refunds. The CIT order directs CBP to liquidate all unliquidated entries without regard to IEEPA duties. CBP must also re-liquidate any liquidated entries for which liquidation is not final, also without regard to IEEPA duties. CBP has asked in other court filings for a review period to ensure no violation of other Customs laws and no other duties, taxes, or fees are owed (e.g., anti-dumping, Section 301 duties, Section 232 duties, etc.), regardless of entry type or liquidation cycle. This suggests that CBP may slow-walk any possible “automatic” refund process. The parties involved have been ordered to attend a closed hearing tomorrow (March 6). We will not have any more concrete information until at least after this meeting. Businesses should begin taking action as soon as possible. Confirm Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) access and set up ACH details, calculate the total refund amount you’re owed with the Flexport Tariff Refund Calculator, conduct a comprehensive audit of your entries, and file protests with CBP. Additionally, note refund implications for goods subject to Section 232 duties. Flexport’s Audit Your Customs Broker can automatically audit your entries, identify tariff stacking issues, and estimate duties you may have overpaid. Protests: Note that liquidations become “final” 180 days after the liquidation date, unless a protest is filed before that date. Flexport’s Trade Advisory experts can assist customers with filing protests. Visit our live blog on the IEEPA ruling and refunds for a detailed breakdown of the CIT order, our recommended action items, and how Flexport can help.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the U.S.’s 10% global tariff, which President Trump implemented last week via Section 122, will likely rise to 15% “sometime this week.” De Minimis Remains Suspended: Per an executive order issued shortly after the February 20 SCOTUS ruling, the de minimis exemption remains suspended following the elimination of IEEPA duties. Postal entries are subject to the global tariff rate until it expires, or until CBP establishes a new entry process for postal shipments—whichever comes first. This is a significant reduction from the IEEPA reciprocal duty rate or the $80-200/item rate that previously applied to postal entries. Per a February 23 CSMS, CBP will maintain the same processes currently in place to file entry and collect duties on shipments that previously qualified for de minimis treatment, including those entering through international mail.

On March 3, President Trump stated that he had instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to “cut off all trade with Spain,” following a dispute concerning the use of jointly operated military bases in Spain. The Spanish government had refused to allow U.S. forces to use those bases in military operations targeting Iran. What’s Ahead for the Trump Administration’s Tariff Agenda: Following the end of IEEPA tariffs, businesses should expect increasingly complex tariff rules based on industry sector and product specifics. Flexport’s Tariff Simulator will only grow more valuable as the Trump administration’s trade policies evolve. Other legal mechanisms for imposing tariffs include: Section 122: In implementing a 10% global tariff last week, President Trump became the first president to leverage Section 122 to impose tariffs. Section 122 permits the president to impose duties in response to a balance-of-payments emergency. Section 301: The president may impose tariffs in response to unreasonable or discriminatory foreign trade practices. Because the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) must first conduct an investigation, it typically takes several months to introduce new Section 301 duties. Following the Supreme Court ruling against IEEPA tariffs, President Trump indicated that his administration would open new Section 301 probes that could lay the groundwork for new long-term duties. Section 232: The president may impose tariffs in response to national security threats. Current Section 232 duties include those on autos and auto parts, steel and aluminum, cabinets and vanities, and more. Because the Department of Commerce must first conduct an investigation, it typically takes several months to impose new Section 232 duties. President Trump also indicated that he would open new Section 232 investigations, in addition to the nine Section 232 investigations that are already open. Section 338: The president may impose tariffs of up to 50% on imports from countries that discriminate against U.S. commerce. Based on the language of the statute, Section 338 duties may not require a formal agency investigation prior to implementation. This suggests that President Trump could potentially leverage Section 338 to quickly levy new tariffs, as he did with Section 122. No president has ever used Section 338 to impose tariffs. Check out our blog for a detailed guide to these legal mechanisms.

TRANS-PACIFIC EASTBOUND (TPEB)

Capacity and Demand: Total market capacity is up to 80% and expected to climb to 94% in the coming weeks. U.S. West Coast services will receive the majority of the returning capacity. Carriers are being pressured to pull vessels for services operating in or near the Middle Eastern conflict area to prioritize crew safety. No Trans-Pacific services are directly impacted, but vessel, equipment, and crew rotation impacts may indirectly impact TPEB services. Demand remains flat, in line with levels seen prior to Lunar New Year.

Freight Rates: The General Rate Increase (GRI) for the first half of March is expected to hold through March 14. Carriers have announced a GRI for the second half of March. Carriers have pushed Peak Season Surcharges (PSSs) to the second half of March, and may push them into April.



FAR EAST WESTBOUND (FEWB)

Middle East Conflict: Tensions in the Middle East have further reduced the likelihood of a Suez Canal reopening. Most insurance companies have begun canceling war risk cover for the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, making it nearly impossible for commercial vessels to operate without specialized, high-cost premiums. Even after tension ceases, it may take another six months of evaluation before vessels potentially pass through the Red Sea area again. Extended transit times due to Cape of Good Hope diversions effectively neutralize overcapacity. Find the latest updates on ocean freight operations on our live Middle East escalation blog, and monitor container diversions and movements in real time with Flexport Atlas.

Operations: Severe congestion at main hubs is compounding operational challenges, resulting in extreme connection delays and restricting overall fluidity: Yard utilization at Rotterdam: ECT, 75–80%; Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG), 80–85%; Maasvlakte II (APMT MVII), 90–95%. Yard utilization at Hamburg: HHLA Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA), 80–85%; Eurogate Container Terminal (CTH), 85-90%. Yard utilization at Southampton: 85-90%. Singapore: Dwell times of 7+ days; 85-90% yard utilization; and severe vessel bunching.

TRANS-ATLANTIC WESTBOUND (TAWB)

Capacity and Demand: Carriers are reporting 90%+ vessel utilization in the first half of March across North Europe and West Mediterranean routes, driven by moderately stronger demand and adverse weather conditions. Carriers have reduced blank sailings.

Equipment: Critical container and chassis shortages persist, notably in Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Southern and Eastern Germany, and Portugal. This has led to ongoing inland delays of 2 to 4 days.

Freight Rates: In the first half of March, spot rates from North Europe to the U.S. East Coast remain stable to soft. All major carriers have now published Peak Season Surcharges (PSSs) and Rate Revision Increases (RRIs), effective from late March to early April.



INDIAN SUBCONTINENT TO NORTH AMERICA

Middle East Conflict: Geopolitical escalations in Indian subcontinent countries near the Persian Gulf are not directly impacting services from the Indian subcontinent to the U.S. However, the escalations will result in indirect trickle-down impacts, especially in Karachi, Mundra, Nhava Sheva, and Colombo. The UAE is India’s second-largest trading partner. Currently, India cannot export containers through the Strait of Hormuz to the UAE's largest ports. A backlog of UAE-bound laden containers is building at the Ports of Nhava Sheva and Mundra in Northwest India, as well as other Persian Gulf ports of discharge (PODs). Those origin terminals (Nhava Sheva and Mundra) will see increases in yard utilization and congestion on the water as vessels potentially unload containers destined for Persian Gulf PODs at Indian ports, so that those vessels can be used elsewhere. Expect delays for vessels servicing these ports on service strings that normally connect Indian subcontinent cargo to the U.S. Find the latest updates on ocean freight operations on our live Middle East escalation blog, and monitor container diversions and movements in real time with Flexport Atlas.

Freight Rates: To the U.S. East Coast: The market is anticipating rate increases as the month continues, given increased loadings from India and congestion challenges that are reducing capacity in the market. To the U.S. West Coast: Rate levels currently remain low, but are likely to bounce back in response to rising demand and the domino effects of the Middle East conflict.



India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka: The air market across the Indian subcontinent is experiencing a period of severe operational volatility. The sudden escalation in the Middle East and subsequent widespread air space closures have heavily disrupted traditional transit routes. Extensive air space closures across key Middle Eastern corridors, including Tehran, Baghdad, and Kuwait, have effectively severed the primary "aerial bridge" between the Indian subcontinent and Europe/North America. European carriers that are still operating are being forced to take significantly longer routes and carry heavier fuel loads. This has led to a sharp reduction in available cargo capacity, as well as frequent shipment offloading to accommodate fuel requirements. Major transit hubs in the Gulf are currently facing operational suspensions, leading to severe delays and heavy backlogs at origin airports across the region. Find the latest updates on air cargo operations on our live Middle East escalation blog.

Indonesia: The market is entering a peak phase (March 18 to March 24) related to the Eid al-Fitr holidays. While Intra-Asia capacity remains available, space to the U.S. and the EU is severely constrained, with some hubs reporting backlogs through mid-March. Mandatory road closures for trucking are scheduled from March 13 to March 29. Specialized permits or escorts will be required, likely tightening pre-holiday cargo movements.

Vietnam: Operations are heavily impacted by the Middle East conflict. Multiple carriers have canceled flights or are facing equipment delays, leaving some cargo stranded at origin and necessitating rebookings on alternative carriers. Rates are rising, subject to space availability.

Thailand: Demand remains stable, but the Trans-Pacific Eastbound lane is still clearing backlogs caused by previous winter storms on the U.S. East Coast. On Far East Westbound routes, some carriers have declared force majeure due to regional conflict, which is directly impacting operations.

Malaysia: Demand in Malaysia is currently softer, but we expect to soon see rate pressure.

Taiwan: The market remains relatively stable on Trans-Pacific Eastbound lanes. However, Far East Westbound capacity is tightening in response to broader regional disruptions.



North America Vessel Dwell Times

Ocean Timeliness Indicator

Transit time remained flat from China to the U.S. West Coast, and increased from China to the U.S. East Coast and from China to North Europe.

Week to March 2, 2026

Transit time remained flat at 34 days from China to the U.S. West Coast; increased slightly from 53.6 to 54 days from China to the U.S. East Coast; and increased from 57.9 to 59 days from China to North Europe.

