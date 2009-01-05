Back to Glossary
Fast Tags
How can Fast Tags Improve the Customer Experience?
Fast Tags offer expedited delivery speeds which is an industry standard for 3PLs, however displaying dynamic delivery promise is a unique Flexport competitive advantage. These tags allow brands of all sizes to have a level playing field with large e-tailers by offering the same speed and reliability without the massive overhead of building their own logistics. They provide a delivery promise of 2 or 3 day shipping. For products enabled with Fast-tag, merchants can display dynamic shipping badges promising on Walmart, eBay, Shopify or on their websites. This offering increases overall sales (up to 34% on some products featuring such badges).