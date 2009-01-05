How can Fast Tags Improve the Customer Experience?

Fast Tags offer expedited delivery speeds which is an industry standard for 3PLs, however displaying dynamic delivery promise is a unique Flexport competitive advantage. These tags allow brands of all sizes to have a level playing field with large e-tailers by offering the same speed and reliability without the massive overhead of building their own logistics. They provide a delivery promise of 2 or 3 day shipping. For products enabled with Fast-tag, merchants can display dynamic shipping badges promising on Walmart, eBay, Shopify or on their websites. This offering increases overall sales (up to 34% on some products featuring such badges).