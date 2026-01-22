Trends to Watch

Talking Tariffs

We’ve launched the Flexport Tariff Refund Calculator, a critical new tool that enables businesses to scenario-plan ahead of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Trump administration’s International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs. Instantly calculate total duties that are potentially eligible for refunds, break them down by duty category, and quickly understand your potential return if the Supreme Court orders refunds.

President Trump Walks Back Proposed Tariffs Related to Greenland: On January 21, President Trump announced that he and the Secretary General of NATO had agreed upon a “framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and the entire Arctic region.” As a result, President Trump no longer intends to impose a 10% tariff on eight European trading partners on February 1, a duty he had previously announced in response to a perceived lack of cooperation in the U.S.’s quest to purchase Greenland. Hours before President Trump walked back plans to impose the 10% tariff, the European Parliament suspended its approval of the trade agreement that the U.S. and the EU had struck last summer. While the U.S. implemented the provision stipulating a minimum total tariff of 15% on EU goods last August, other provisions of the trade agreement have yet to take effect. EU lawmakers are due to meet again later today. Additionally, the suspension of EU countermeasures against the U.S. is set to expire on February 6, 2026. If the EU does not extend the suspension, the EU could soon reintroduce retaliatory tariffs on €93 billion (about $109 billion)’s worth of U.S. goods.

TRANS-PACIFIC EASTBOUND (TPEB)

Capacity and Demand: January capacity remains relatively high, estimated at 80-85%. Capacity is projected to see a slight uptick to 90% in the first half of February. A blank sailing period related to Lunar New Year capacity adjustments is expected to start in the second half of February and continue through the first week of March. Volumes have remained steady since the December holiday season. This year’s pre-Lunar-New-Year rush—which has been pushed ahead by 3 to 4 weeks—has been “spread out,” partially due to the late holiday this year, in contrast to the sharp volume spikes seen in previous years. As of now, we have not seen a further uptick in volumes. Space is generally open across most gateways.

Freight Rates: Some carriers have withdrawn the January 15 General Rate Increase (GRI), while others are mitigating rates. Additionally, some carriers have also withdrawn and extended rates until February due to soft volumes. Carriers have confirmed and pushed Peak Season Surcharges (PSSs) to March. With Lunar New Year just over three weeks away, these actions indicate a lack of “peak pressure” in the current market.



FAR EAST WESTBOUND (FEWB)

Capacity and Demand: Carriers have responded to the compressed pre-holiday peak by deploying a record 1.15 million TEUs of capacity for January, nearly 50% higher than pre-pandemic historical baselines. Despite this injection, blank sailings remain remarkably low, with carriers removing only approximately 5% of planned departures for the month. Planned monthly capacity is projected to drop from 1.15 million TEUs in January to just over 1 million TEUs in February. Carriers have confirmed aggressive blank sailing schedules for Weeks 8 and 9 to manage the post-holiday demand gap and support rate stability during the upcoming contract negotiation window.

Operations in Northern Europe: Currently, port operations are severely compromised by extreme winter weather and high yard occupation. In Hamburg, terminal truck handling capacity has plummeted due to severe winter weather. The average vessel wait time now stands at 1.65 days. Yard utilization at major terminals in Hamburg and Rotterdam is reaching critical thresholds of 80% to 95%. Rotterdam is reporting vessel delays of up to 48 hours. Rail operations are experiencing a systemic backlog. As of Week 3, 21 METRANS trains remain stationary en route to Hamburg due to frozen traction lines and track issues.

Currently, port operations are severely compromised by extreme winter weather and high yard occupation. Equipment: In Week 4, 40’ HC container availability has been officially reported as "tight" in major hubs like Shanghai and Ningbo. Shippers are advised to secure equipment immediately to ensure departure before the holiday.

Freight Rates: The market is currently entering a pre-holiday transition phase ahead of the final booking window before Lunar New Year on February 17. The Shanghai Containerized Freight Index Index (SCFI) fell $44/TEU to $1,676 in Week 3, signaling a cooling of immediate spot demand as the holiday cut-off nears. While carriers initially aimed for significant rate restorations earlier in the month, actual market levels for the second half of January have seen more cautious development. Some carriers have extended or adjusted their Freight All Kinds (FAK) levels to consolidate volumes before the production shutdown. Consequently, the aggressive pricing power seen at the start of the year has softened, with executable rates consolidating at a stable range. Despite softening base rates, carriers continue to move forward with mandatory environmental and fuel surcharges, which remain key components of the total cost structure for 2026.



TRANS-ATLANTIC WESTBOUND (TAWB)

Capacity and Demand: North Europe and West Mediterranean: Demand has picked up as of mid-January, but volumes remain below peak levels amid congestion and blanks. East Mediterranean: Demand is strong, with some batching problems at transshipment ports.

Equipment: Critical container and chassis shortages persist, especially in Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, Southern and Eastern Germany, and Portugal.

Freight Rates: Rates are stable across North Europe, the East Mediterranean, and the West Mediterranean. CMA CGM has announced February Peak Season Surcharges (PSSs) and Rate Restoration Initiatives (RRIs) from Turkey and North Europe to the U.S. East Coast and Canada. Other carriers have not announced any new fees.



INDIAN SUBCONTINENT TO NORTH AMERICA

Capacity and Demand: To the U.S. East Coast: Space is generally available on base-port-to-base-port lanes. In the last week, both CMA CGM (INDAMEX) and Maersk (MECL) have sent vessels through the Suez on their India-to-U.S. and U.S.-to-India service strings. CMA CGM and Maersk have both announced that their respective services are returning to Suez routings for each sailing. To the U.S. West Coast: January capacity remains available, given supply dynamics on the TPEB into the U.S. West Coast.

Freight Rates: To the U.S. East Coast: Rates are holding steady into the second half of January. If the market continues to see increased booking numbers, market rates may increase. To the U.S. West Coast: Rate levels remain low, with possible increases if demand from India steadies.



North China: The Trans-Pacific Eastbound market is showing signs of recovery this week as demand gradually begins to pick up. General cargo activity is leading the rebound with increased booking volumes, while the ecommerce sector is undergoing a slower recovery. This modest improvement in demand has pushed pricing higher, following recent yearly lows.

South China: As January draws to a close, the market is seeing positive demand momentum that is expected to continue. This trend is driven by ecommerce procurement placements and an increase in project cargo inquiries. Heavy snow issues in Europe are easing, leading to more stable flight operations and pricing on eastbound lanes. Trans-Pacific Eastbound pricing remains steady, but is expected to increase in the coming weeks.

Taiwan: The Trans-Pacific market continues to mirror previous conditions, but is expected to see a surge in volume starting this week. Pricing for European destinations has begun to increase, and space remains tight due to weather-related disruptions.

Vietnam: Out of Hanoi (HAN) airport, a persistent lack of demand has led to further price reductions, particularly for routes heading to North America. This trend is largely driven by a highly competitive environment where providers are lowering costs to attract limited volume. The market in the Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) region remains much more resilient, with consistent demand levels and steady pricing. No significant fluctuations have been reported this week.

South Korea: Market conditions remain stable and manageable, mirroring previous performance. Freight pricing and capacity levels show no significant fluctuations and remain consistent with the prior period.

Malaysia: Pricing for Trans-Pacific lanes is currently stable, with capacity available to most destinations. Meanwhile, congestion persists at several European gateways, primarily due to weather-related cancellations and aircraft payload restrictions. Shippers are advised to book in advance on European lanes.

Thailand: Local demand remains generally soft, leaving capacity open and manageable across major trade lanes. Volumes are expected to increase starting this week. Shippers are encouraged to book in advance to secure space.

Indonesia: Currently, capacity is slightly constrained due to increased local demand, though space availability is anticipated to improve after this week. Major European gateways continue to experience congestion due to ongoing weather-related flight cancellations and payload restrictions. Shippers should plan for extended lead times to secure space.

Indian Subcontinent: The impasse in trade negotiations between India and the United States has impacted activity in the region. High duties have led to recent shipment cancellations. Apart from these challenges, demand from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan has stabilized. Capacity is available for European routes. Meanwhile, the Trans-Pacific sector is seeing some constraints: pricing in the region has stopped declining, and shippers should secure bookings with sufficient lead time to ensure space.



North America Vessel Dwell Times

Ocean Timeliness Indicator

Transit time decreased from China to the U.S. East Coast and China to North Europe, and remained stable from China to the U.S. West Coast.

Week to January 19, 2026

Transit time remained stable at 33 days from China to the U.S. West Coast; decreased from 55.4 to 52.4 days from China to the U.S. East Coast; and decreased slightly from 60 to 59.6 days from China to North Europe.

See the full report and read about our methodology here.